Victims call for Harrods boycott over Mohamed Al Fayed abuse allegations

More than 400 former employees of Harrods have accused ex-owner Mohamed Al Fayed of sexual abuse, with victims calling for a boycott of the luxury store.

During a press conference, survivors held bags with the Harrods logo crossed out, representing the Justice for Harrods Survivors group.

Lawyers for the group disclosed that 421 individuals have come forward, alleging abuse while Fayed owned Harrods from 1985-2010. Bruce Drummond KC, representing the Justice for Harrods Survivors group, described it as "industrial-scale abuse," with claims from the UK, Canada, Asia, Australia, and beyond. Survivors criticized Harrods' internal investigation and questioned the independence of a settlement scheme involving consultants from Fayed's era.

Victims expressed anger at the store's past failures to act, and Drummond confirmed that the first of many claims had been filed against Harrods.