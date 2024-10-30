Residents in Botswana head to the polls, as Mokgweetsi Masisi seeks second term

Polling stations have opened for Botswana's national election, which will determine whether the ruling Botswana Democratic Party will increase its 58 years in power.

63-year-old President Mokgweetsi Masisi is aiming for a second and final term.

His main opponent is Duma Boko of the Umbrella for Democratic Change party.

Dumelang Saleshando of the Botswana Congress Party and Mephato Reatile from the Botswana Patriotic Front are also putting themselves forward for the presidency.

Although it’s often described as one of the most stable democracies in Africa, the country is grappling with economic challenges, prompting the BDP to admit that policy should be changed.

The country's economic issues are mainly due to a fall in demand for diamonds, which Botswana’s economy is strongly reliant upon.

Unemployment is another challenge facing the country, currently standing at 27%.