Egypt, Ukraine foreign ministers meet in Cairo

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha  
By Africanews

with AP

Gaza attack

Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Saturday that without a ceasefire in Gaza there "will be no peace or security" in the region.

Speaking during a news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Abdelatty condemned Israel's actions in Gaza.

“In the twenty-first century, we cannot accept a policy of starving more than 2.2 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip," he said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha hit out at Russia's invasion of Ukraine blaming it for several global crises.

"That's why this war in Ukraine is not the war about Ukraine, only about Ukraine, it's about the restoration of world order based on international law," he said.

Sybiha also confirmed that Ukraine was working on holding another Global Peace Summit to which Russian representatives would be invited.

