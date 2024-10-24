CAR: MINUSCA head stresses “importance of” renewing stabilization mission’s mandate

The UN’s Special Envoy for the Central African Republic (CAR) addressed the UN security council in New York on the situation in the country.

Valentine Rugwabiza highlighted Wednesday (Oct. 23), CAR was witnessing a positive momentum from the recent dissolution of active armed groups.

“I am happy to report that the dissolution of six armed groups and three factions of armed groups signatories of the Political Agreement, remained effective and resulted in the disarmament and demobilization of their combatants, with the integration of some of them in the national armed forces,” she said.

The Head of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the CAR, warned against a risk of backsliding. To avoid this scenario, she notably called for the Council to provide more resources.

“We therefore count on the continuous and concerted support of this Council to extend the mandate of MINUSCA for an additional year, until 15 November 2025 and avail commensurate and timely resources for its implementation.”

Preparations for local elections due next year have continued to progress.

The mandate of the MINUSCA forces includes "protection of civilians alongside supporting humanitarian operations, protecting and promoting human rights and the disarmament, demobilisation, reintegration and repatriation of fighters from neighbouring countries."

However, MINUSCA personnel have notably faced accusations of sexual exploitation.

Omar Hilale, Permanent Representative of Morocco, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the Central African Republic country-specific configuration of the Peacebuilding Commission, said, “In September 2024, the country adopted a new National Development Plan. This framework aims not only to address the immediate needs of the Central African population but also aligns with a long-term vision of peace, reconciliation, and prosperity for all Central Africans.”

Marius Aristide Hoja Nzessioué, Permanent Representative of Central African Republic stated that his country “now reserves the right to prohibit the entry of goods or services that violate the SOFA, or alternatively, to tax them. Nevertheless, the country remains committed to working on improving cooperation with MINUSCA on this matter.”

The CAR is yet to bring a definitive end to armed rebellions and recurrent violence since 2013.