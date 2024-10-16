Kenya relocates 50 elephants to larger park to ease overcrowding

Kenya has relocated 50 elephants to a larger park in bid to reduce overcrowding in the Mwea National Reserve.

It is hoped that the move will ease environmental pressure and reduce conflict between the large mammals and humans in the area.

Tourism and Wildlife Minister, Rebecca Miano, said the smaller Mwea Reserve should ideally hold 47 elephants, but the last national wildlife census recorded 156 of the large mammals.

"Because of the overpopulation, we have seen elephants stray from the national reserve, to people's farms and compounds, therefore causing human-wildlife conflict," she said.

Officials say this growth in the elephant population is sign that poaching in Kenya is under control.

But while this is good news, with not enough to eat in the small reserve, they began searching for food on nearby farms.

Local residents said they are very happy that the elephants are being moved as they were becoming a big nuisance.

"We were suffering with food in the gardens. Even for children, going to and from school has been a problem. They were very afraid. Even going home at night has been a nightmare,” said Rehema Kamene.

The elephants have arrived safely in their new home in the bigger Aberdare National Park some 120 kilometres away in central Kenya.

The wildlife agency says the project cost at least $93,000

A second phase to relocate 50 other elephants is planned, but the date has not been disclosed.