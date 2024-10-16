Italy delivers first migrants to Albania under controversial agreement

An Italian naval ship, carrying a first group of migrants intercepted in international waters, docked on Wednesday at the Albanian port of Shengjin.

The arrival of the group of 16 people, which includes 6 Egyptians, is part of a controversial deal between Rome and Tirana.

Under the agreement, thousands of male asylum seekers will be processed outside of Italy’s borders.

It has built two reception centres in Albania, a non-European Union country, where the men will be accommodated until their papers are finalised.

They will retain their rights under international and EU law to apply for asylum in Italy. Cases will be heard by video from Rome.

If their asylum request is granted, they will be sent to Italy. However, if it is rejected, they will be sent back home.

The plan is the first by a European nation to divert migrants to a country outside of the bloc and it has been widely criticised by human rights groups.

Illegal migration has become a major issue in the EU and has resulted in many countries proposing or adopting tougher policies.

Italian officials say the Albanian centres can accommodate up to 400 migrants at first, but this is expected to increase to 880 in a few weeks.

They say women, children, older people, and those who are ill or victims of torture will be accommodated in Italy. Families will not be separated.