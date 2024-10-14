Rwanda Marburg Outbreak: Health Minister says situation is under control as vaccines underway

After Rwanda declared an outbreak of Marburg virus disease on September 27th, the country's Minister of Health has sought to reassure those at a briefing that the situation is under control.

During the meeting with the diplomatic corps and development partners, Minister Nsanzimana spoke about the vaccination strategies being put in place to tackle the disease.

Last week, Rwanda received 700 doses of a vaccine under trial, which has been offered to health professionals and those who have come into contact with confirmed cases.

"We had been communicated that the vaccines are available. I think we took it as a great opportunity to have it and to boost our immune system," said Augustin Sendegeya, Chief Medical Officer at King Faisal Hospital.

Although the vaccine is still under trial, Sendegeya said he believes it is safe and could be invaluable for those who are at risk of becoming infected.

Some doctors have also insisted that they have seen no major side effects from the vaccine. "I don't even expect much because I saw people who took the vaccine yesterday and they did not have many symptoms," said Blaise Dushimiyimana, a Gynecologist at the University Teaching Hospital of Kigali.

More than 200 people in the country have received the vaccine so far.

Marburg virus disease is a serious, often deadly, disease in humans. Rwanda has reported that 13 people have died from the disease since the outbreak was announced.