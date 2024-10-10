Tunisian national team to face Comoros in 2025 AFCON qualifiers

The Tunisian national team continue their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign in a home and away 'double header' against Comoros on Friday and Tuesday.

On Monday they trained and spoke to the media at the Hammadi Agrebi Stadium in Rades.

Under head coach Faouzi Benzarti, who took up the post in July, Tunisia are trying to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the seventeenth consecutive time and for the twenty-second time in their history.

Winning the next two matches will officially secure the 'Eagles of Carthage' a spot in the finals of the continental competition, as the team currently sits at the top of the Group A standings with a maximum six points, following consecutive victories against Madagascar and Gambia.

Comoros meanwhile, occupy second with two points, having secured 1-1 draws with both Madagascar and Gambia.

Benzarti's side will go into the Comoros games as heavy favourites - their FIFA ranking is 36 compared to Comoros' 118 - but Tunisia are not taking anything for granted, according to Benzerti's assistant, Othman Najjar.