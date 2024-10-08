Macky Sall steps down from position as Special Envoy for the Paris Pact

The former Senegalese president Macky Sall has stepped down from his position as Special Envoy for the Paris Pact for People and the Planet (4P), a role he was appointed to by French President Emmanuel Macron in 2023.

His resignation comes at a time when he was nominated as the leader of the opposition coalition, Takku Wallou.

This has also been seen as a move that will have him dedicate his time to the upcoming Senegal legislative elections on November 17.

In the letter, Macky Sall explained that he wants to "avoid any risk of incompatibility and conflict of interest" with his candidacy in the legislative elections.

Emmanuel Macron offered this position as Special Envoy for the Paris Pact to Macky Sall after the latter decided not to seek a third term.

Sall’s potential return to the political scene, after stepping down in favor of Bassirou Diomaye Faye, marks a critical turning point in the legislative campaign.

Six months after his loss in the presidential race, his coalition is aiming to rebuild momentum and unite the opposition in a bid to challenge the dominance of the ruling Pastef party in parliament.