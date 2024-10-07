Welcome to Africanews

Ethiopia's FM elected president, replaces country's first female head of state

Ethiopia's first female President Sahle-Work Zewde at the swearing-in ceremony of Cyril Ramaphosa at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa on May 25, 2019.   -  
Jerome Delay/Copyright 2019 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and Fanabc

Ethiopia

Ethiopia's two houses of parliament elected Taye Atske Selassie, the country's top diplomat, president on Monday (Oct. 7).

Taye Atske Selassie was sworn in on the same day. He handed over the Constitution by the country's outgoing president.

Taye succeeds the country's first female president who was elected six years ago of the mainly ceremonial position as executive power is vested in the prime minister.

Taye Atske-Selassie Amde addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, on Sept. 27, 2024.
Taye Atske-Selassie Amde addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, on Sept. 27, 2024. Pamela Smith/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.

The AU Chairperson congratulated the departing FM on his election and further "reiterated the continued support of the African Union Commission to Ethiopia's journey to deepen the country’s democracy and sustainable development."

Taye is a seasoned diplomat, he notably served as Ethiopia’s Permanent ambassador to the United Nations in New York.

Zewde, who is being lauded for making history as Ethiopia’s first female president in 2018, resigned her job as the special representative of the United Nations Secretary-General to the African Union to take up the role as president of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

There were reports of a rift between her and prime minister Abiy Ahmed.

