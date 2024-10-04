Ghana confirms first Mpox case this year, variant testing in progress

Ghana
Ghana has confirmed its first case of mpox this year, as announced by the country’s health service. The specific strain of the virus has not yet been identified.
Health officials say tests are being conducted to determine whether the clade Ib strain has attracted global attention due to its rapid transmission and limited research.
The patient, a young man, is experiencing fever, rash, and body aches. Health authorities have traced 25 contacts, who are now under observation.
Ghana had previously detected mpox cases in both 2022 and 2023. In August, the World Health Organization declared mpox a global health emergency after an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo spread to surrounding nations.
There are currently two circulating strains of mpox: clade I, common in parts of West and Central Africa, and clade Ib, which is more easily transmitted, especially through close contact, including sexual interactions.
