Hezbollah: Who will replace Hassan Nasrallah?

Two individuals have been touted by analysts as frontrunners to succeed Hassan Nasrallah, the assassinated chief of Hezbollah.

They are Naim Qassem, the movement's deputy chief, and Hashem Safieddine, the head of Hezbollah's executive council and a cousin of Nasrallah.

In a video message on Monday, Qassem said a new head of the group would be named soon, signaling that he will not automatically become Nasrallah's successor despite his position.

