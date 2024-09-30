Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Hezbollah: Who will replace Hassan Nasrallah?

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah speaks to the crowd in a rare public appearance during a rally to mark the Muslim holy day of Ashoura, in Beirut, Tuesday Dec. 6, 2011   -  
Copyright © africanews
Bilal Hussein/AP2011

By Africanews

Lebanon

Two individuals have been touted by analysts as frontrunners to succeed Hassan Nasrallah, the assassinated chief of Hezbollah.

They are Naim Qassem, the movement's deputy chief, and Hashem Safieddine, the head of Hezbollah's executive council and a cousin of Nasrallah.

In a video message on Monday, Qassem said a new head of the group would be named soon, signaling that he will not automatically become Nasrallah's successor despite his position.

Watch our report:

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..