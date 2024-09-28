Fashion brand Maxhosa Africa presents collection in Paris

Fashion house Maxhosa Africa held a presentation in a church in Paris on Friday.

Laduma Ngxokolo of the brand said when he designs, he pictures public figures wearing his garments - and also himself.

"The person I have in mind when I'm designing is your public figures such as Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Alicia Keys, Jay-Z, Beyonce, and of course, important heads of states who want to go out in Asia on the weekend, but I consider myself more than anyone else," he said.

The brand focuses on knitwear, and this collection was no exception. The styles varied a great deal, from dresses, to coords, from skirts to trouser pairings.