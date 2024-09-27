Kenya's President meets U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York

Kenya's President William Ruto thanked the U.S. for the immense support that Africa has received in equipment and assistance during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York on Thursday.

"Your support in South Sudan, what we are doing in DRC and I will be looking forward to a conversation around those issues and to see how our partnership can help and drive some of the solutions in those areas," said President Ruto.

Ruto mentioned his recent trip to Haiti, noting the significant progress made there, including improvements to the airport, hospital, and police academy near the port. However, he also stated that significant gaps remain and more resources are needed.

Ruto is in New York this week for the UN General Assembly.

Kenya was the first nation to send forces as part of a larger effort by the U.N. to offer international support to Haiti, which has spiraled into conflict and political turmoil since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

About 400 Kenyan police are in Haiti. Earlier this month, about two dozen police and soldiers from Jamaica arrived in the country.

But the United States and other countries have said that the forces aren't enough and lack resources to take on gangs, which control about 80% of the capital, Port-au-Prince.