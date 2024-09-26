Lebanon ceasefire prospects dwindle as Netanyahu arrives in New York

A coalition of the United States and its allies called for a 21-day pause in hostilities in Lebanon, where Hezbollah operates, after Israeli airstrikes aimed at the Iran-supported group led to hundreds of casualties and the displacement of many this week.

As he arrived in New York for the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated that hopes for a cease-fire are fading, asserting that Israel will persist in its attacks on Hezbollah "with full force" until its goals are fulfilled.

Shortly before his remarks, the Israeli military reported the killing of a Hezbollah drone commander in an airstrike on an apartment complex in the suburbs of Lebanon's capital.

“During the flight, I gave approval for the elimination of the head of the UAV (Unmanned aerial vehicle) unit and other things, and he was eliminated. My policy, our policy is clear. We are continuing to strike Hezbollah with full force. And we will not stop until we reach all our goals, chief among them the return of the residents of the north securely to their homes," he said.

This statement was made, while U.S. and European leaders urged a 21-day cease-fire to allow for negotiations between Israel and Hezbollah.

This week, Israel has significantly increased its airstrikes in Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah.

Israeli officials are resolute in their efforts to end over 11 months of cross-border attacks from the militant group, which have led to the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents from northern Israel.

This announcement dampens expectations for an international effort to cease the escalating violence that has resulted in hundreds of casualties in Lebanon and raised the risk of a full-scale war between Israel and Hezbollah.

Israel has also mentioned the possibility of a ground invasion to drive the militant group further from the border.