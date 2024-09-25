Lebanon receives Turkish aid amid escalation with Israel

A Turkish plane carrying 30 tons of medical aid arrived at Beirut's airport on Wednesday.

Israel's massive bombardment on Monday and Tuesday across several areas of southern Lebanon killed at least 560 people and forced thousands to flee. Lebanon's Health Minister, Firas Abiad, was present at the airport to receive the Turkish aid.

“Today, we are at the airport receiving a military plane coming to Lebanon with assistance from Turkey and the Turkish people to deliver a very important message to the Lebanese people. The first message is one of solidarity. It tells the Lebanese people, 'You are not alone. We stand with you, offering full support for the resilience of this nation in the face of the brutal aggression it is enduring, which has resulted in a large number of martyrs and injured ", Firas Abiad, Lebanese Health Minister said

Lebanon's Health Minister will hold a press conference to address solutions for displaced people. Several NGOs have launched campaigns to collect essential supplies, including food and water, for those in Lebanon who have been forced to flee their homes.