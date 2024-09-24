Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Brazil's president Lula highlights dangers of climate change in speech to UN General Assembly

Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Richard Drew/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

USA

Addressing the United Nations on Tuesday, Brazil's president Lula voiced his concerns about the impact of climate change in Brazil and beyond. He called on the world to do more to tackle climate change, arguing that a better management of resources could help to address the issue.

Lula insisted ,'These resources (invested in wars) could have been used to fight hunger and tackle climate change, and what we see is an increase in war capabilities, the use of force without following international law is becoming the norm.'

The Brazilian president also highlighted a series of recent extreme weather events during his speech. 'Hurricanes in the Caribbean, typhoons in Asia, drought and floods in Africa and torrential rains in Europe are leaving a trail of death and destruction in their wake', he lamented.

His remarks come after this year's summer was the hottest on record globally. Scientists have warned that human-caused climate change is worsening droughts, wildfires, floods and heatwaves.

In his speech, Lula also drew attention to the growing tensions in the Middle East, as fears mount of a wider regional war amid escalating cross border exhanges of fire between Israel and Hezbollah.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..