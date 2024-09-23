Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Dozens of bodies found on boat along migrant route off the coast of Senegal's capital

Dozens of bodies found on boat along migrant route off the coast of Senegal's capital
Migrants disembark at the port of "La Estaca" in Valverde on the Canary island of El Hierro, Spain, Aug. 26, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Maria Ximena/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Illegal immigration

Senegal's military said on Monday that at least 30 bodies have been found on a boat along a migrant route, off the coast of Dakar. The navy learned of the vessel's presence on Sunday evening, before sending out a boat patrol to the area.

According to the military, investigations will uncover more information about the boat's origin, and the overall death toll.

It comes after a boat with 89 people on board capsized off the coast of the country earlier in September, killing dozens. Many of those fleeing Senegal are seeking to escape poverty and a lack of jobs, and try to make it to the Canary Islands, where more than 22,300 people have landed since the start of the year.

The route from West Africa to the Canary Islands is one of the deadliest in the world. In August, Senegal's military announced it had arrested hundreds of migrants and 'members of smuggling networks'.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..