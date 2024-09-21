Security stepped up as world leaders gather for UN General Assembly

Deep below the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, where more than 140 world leaders are set to gather for next week’s General Assembly, the people charged with keeping them safe are preparing for what they call a National Special Security Event.

In the “brain center” a wall of monitors lights up the room showing dozens of the compound’s 1,400 live security camera feeds, door alarms and emergency alerts. Computers are churning away updating with pictures of people swiping badges at the vast compound’s security gates.

Securing the General Assembly is a tall task in most years, but this year it’s happening in the heat of a U.S. presidential election, which is requiring Secret Service protection for multiple candidates in addition to the current president, Joe Biden.

The dignitaries are meeting for the first time since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, an event that triggered a protracted Israeli offensive in Gaza that has killing tens of thousands of people. The conflict has generated support and derision for both sides and led to protests on college campus and city streets in the U.S. and beyond.

The annual gathering brings together hundreds of diplomats from across the globe to new York City for the general debate inside the U.N. and dozens of meetings in the city.