China's defense technologies shine at Africa's largest airshow

China's leading defense equipment displayed at the 2024 Africa Aerospace and Defence Exhibition (AAD) grabbed the spotlight in South Africa, attracting delegations from various countries.

The 2024 AAD, Africa's largest airshow, kicked off on Wednesday at an air force base near Pretoria, South Africa's administrative capital.

Chinese enterprises participating in the air show displayed China's star products in the fields of armored assault, fire strike, air defense and anti-missile, intelligent ammunition, unmanned and anti-unmanned systems through models and multimedia.

On the first day of the air show, South African Defense Minister Angie Motshekga visited the exhibition area of Chinese defense enterprises.

"For me, it's very interesting to show the world that war or defense has really become highly technical, it has become highly scientific. And therefore, of any relevance, you have to move quicker on science and technology," said Motshekga.

As the largest air show in Africa, the AAD is held every two years. This year, the air show will open for the public on Saturday.