Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Sudan's warring leaders express openness to peace talks amid prolonged conflict

Sudan's Army chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan speaks following the signature of an initial deal aimed at ending a deep crisis caused by last year's military coup, in Khartoum   -  
Copyright © africanews
Marwan Ali/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Agencies

Sudan

Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) signaled willingness to engage in peace talks, responding to U.S. President Joe Biden's call for dialogue in the ongoing war, which has lasted over 17 months.

Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan expressed readiness for constructive efforts to end the conflict, while RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo reaffirmed his commitment to ceasefire negotiations, stating, "The path to peace lies in dialogue, not violence."

Despite these statements, both leaders continued to blame each other for the violence, which began in April 2023 due to tensions between the army and RSF, once allies after a coup. Neither has outlined specific steps toward peace.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..