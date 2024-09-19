Sudan's warring leaders express openness to peace talks amid prolonged conflict

Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) signaled willingness to engage in peace talks, responding to U.S. President Joe Biden's call for dialogue in the ongoing war, which has lasted over 17 months.

Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan expressed readiness for constructive efforts to end the conflict, while RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo reaffirmed his commitment to ceasefire negotiations, stating, "The path to peace lies in dialogue, not violence."

Despite these statements, both leaders continued to blame each other for the violence, which began in April 2023 due to tensions between the army and RSF, once allies after a coup. Neither has outlined specific steps toward peace.