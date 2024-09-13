Ghana: As anti-LGBTQ+ bill remains stalled, man marches against it in Accra

Ghanaian Texas Kadir Moro concluded a series of solo demonstrations for LGBTQ+ rights in Accra on Thursday (Sep. 12).

"Justice begins where inequality ends" or "judging others on their sins is simply an act of arrogance and pride", were some of the messages on his large placard.

He began marching after an anti-LGBTQ+ bill was passed in parliament.

Moro said he is not a member of the LGBTQ+ community but is standing up for what he believes is right. In his view, the law is discriminatory.

“To say that they are sinners and they should go to prison when you yourself, you are also a sinner? Is it because they are a minority?” he said from Accra’s Independence Square at the end of his one-man march.

Texas Kadri Moro, the Executive Director of Arise for Justice International, protests with placards nailed on a cross on the street of Accra, Ghana, Thursday Sept 12, 2024. Misper Apawu/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

It is yet to be signed into law but rights groups say its impact is being felt.

“If you are talking about homophobic attacks on the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana, ever since the issue broke out, issues of abuse, both psychological and physical, have skyrocketed,” Joseph Wemakor, Executive Director of Human Rights Reporters Ghana said.

The bill which notably increases penalties for same-sex activities – already illegal in Ghana – has drawn condemnation from foreign actors.

It also criminalises the promotion, advocacy, and funding of LGBTQ ideology in the west African nation.

In August, Ghana's finance ministry warned the country could lose a substantial amount of financing from international banks.

The bill entitled "Promotion of proper human sexual rights and ghanian family values" has faced legal challenges to its constitutionality which have left it languishing in the Supreme Court.

Moro also marched in Accra in April and in Cape Coast in July, wearing pink, he says, as a symbol of love.