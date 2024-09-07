Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Algeria's incumbent president Tebboune votes

Algerian president and candidate for re-election Abdelmajid Tebboune on Sept. 7, 2024, in Algiers, Algeria.   -  
Copyright © africanews
STR/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Algeria

Incumbent Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune cast his vote on Saturday (Sep. 7) in a presidential election where two candidates aspire to replace him.

By mid-day, 13.11% of the country's 24 million registered voters went to the polls.

The electoral campaign ended on September 3rd . Speaking in the capital Algiers, Tebboune praised a civil one.

"The electoral campaign was worthwhile and the three candidates were up to the task. They gave a beautiful image of democracy and democracy in Algeria. And this will become an example for the future."

Without mentioning the attendance, Tebboune expressed the hope that ‘the winner of the presidential election will pursue his project’ for Algeria, to make it ‘the second largest economy in Africa’,

"We will have to reach a point of no return in the economic development and in order to build a true democracy, not one of slogans but rather one of rights for all citizens. Everyone is witness, so that day after day, the Algerian citizen’s situation improves until we satisfy all his demands."

“Uncle Tebboune,” as his campaign has framed the 78-year-old, was elected in 2019 after nearly a year of weekly demonstrations demanding the resignation of his predecessor.

At the time, 39.9% of registered voters cast a ballot.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..