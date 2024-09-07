Algeria's incumbent president Tebboune votes

Incumbent Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune cast his vote on Saturday (Sep. 7) in a presidential election where two candidates aspire to replace him.

By mid-day, 13.11% of the country's 24 million registered voters went to the polls.

The electoral campaign ended on September 3rd . Speaking in the capital Algiers, Tebboune praised a civil one.

"The electoral campaign was worthwhile and the three candidates were up to the task. They gave a beautiful image of democracy and democracy in Algeria. And this will become an example for the future."

Without mentioning the attendance, Tebboune expressed the hope that ‘the winner of the presidential election will pursue his project’ for Algeria, to make it ‘the second largest economy in Africa’,

"We will have to reach a point of no return in the economic development and in order to build a true democracy, not one of slogans but rather one of rights for all citizens. Everyone is witness, so that day after day, the Algerian citizen’s situation improves until we satisfy all his demands."

“Uncle Tebboune,” as his campaign has framed the 78-year-old, was elected in 2019 after nearly a year of weekly demonstrations demanding the resignation of his predecessor.

At the time, 39.9% of registered voters cast a ballot.