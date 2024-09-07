Algerians go to the polls to choose next president

24.3 million Algerians are called to cast their ballot this Saturday (Sep. 07) to elect their new president.

Three candidates are running for office, opposition leader Youcef Aouchiche of the Front of socialist forces, Abdelaâli Hassani Cherif of the Movement of society for peace and incumbent president Abdelmadjid Tebboune who stands as an independent.

For three weeks, the candidates have criss-crossed through Africa's largest country to convince voters.

Economic development, better living conditions for youth notably and the fight against corruption of a powerful elite called Isaaba or gang were the most recurring campaign pledges.

Political analysts have said the turnout will be the major parameter to look out to, as many expect Abdelmadjid Tebboune will secure a second 5-year term.

The vote initially scheduled to take place in December.

Tebboune's detractors have said the move is in his favour.

If he stands as an independant, he's been backed by 3 parties including the major FLN of former president Bouteflika. The groups have capaigned for him.