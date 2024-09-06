China elevates ties with Africa to "strategic level'

Speaking at the opening of the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation on Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping outlined an action plan for Beijing’s relations with Africa over the next 3 years.

It covers a wide range of areas related to modernisation from trade prosperity and industrial chain cooperation, to connectivity, healthcare, rural revitalisation, and common security.

To implement the 10 partnership initiatives, Beijing said it would provide Africa with $50.7 billion over the period.

China said its relations with Africa were at their “best in history” and announced that Beijing was elevating ties with African countries to the “strategic level”.

“With its future growth in mind, I propose that bilateral relations between China and all African countries having diplomatic ties with China, be elevated to the level of strategic relations,” he said.

Xi stressed concerted efforts to jointly advance modernisation that was just, equitable, and open and that leads to all-win outcomes.

"China and Africa account for one-third of the world population. Without our modernisation, there will be no global modernisation," Xi said.’

The summit took place as China seeks to continue expanding its influence in Africa amid tensions with the United States and other Western nations.