Russia accused of trying to influence US presidential elections

President Joe Biden’s administration has announced a set of actions aimed at tackling what it says are Russian government-backed efforts to influence the upcoming US presidential elections.

These include criminal charges against two Russian nationals, the seizure of 32 internet domains, and sanctions against 10 individuals and entities.

US officials say Moscow's goal is to exacerbate political divisions in the United States and weaken public support for aid to Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the actions relate to Russia's use of state media to enlist unwitting American influencers to spread propaganda and disinformation.

The actions taken include sanctions against leaders of RT, a Russian state media organisation.

Much of the concern around Russia centres on cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns designed to influence the November vote.

The tactics include using media like RT to advance anti-US messages and content, as well as networks of fake websites and social media accounts that amplify the claims and inject them into American’s online conversations.

They typically seize on polarizing political topics such as immigration, crime, jobs, or the war in Gaza.

In many cases, US citizens may have no idea that the content they see online either originated or was amplified by the Kremlin.

Garland said the Justice Department's message was clear that it will have no tolerance for “attempts by authoritarian regimes to exploit our democratic system of government”.

“We will be relentlessly aggressive in countering and disrupting attempts by Russia and Iran, as well as China or any other foreign malign actor, to interfere in our elections and undermine our democracy," he said.

People are far more likely to trust and repost information that they believe is coming from a domestic source, officials said.

Fake websites designed to mimic US news outlets and AI-generated social media profiles are just two methods used.

The Justice Department has warned that Moscow appears to be favouring Republican candidate Donald Trump over the Democrats Kamala Harris for president in the November polls.

US intelligence assessments found that Russia tried to help Trump win in 2016, when he defeated Hillary Clinton, and again in 2020 when he lost to Biden.

Moscow has denied the allegations.