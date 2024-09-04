Tunisia to take on Madagascar in first AFCON 2025 qualifier

Tunisia’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign for Morocco 2025 gets underway on Thursday.

It will be their first game under the stewardship of new boss, Fawzi Benzarti, who has been in the job since July.

The Carthage Eagles will take on Madagascar at a stadium in Radès, a suburb of the capital, Tunis.

Assistant coach, Othman Najjar, says the team has been studying Madagascar’s attacking and defensive lines.

“We have to know our adversary very well in all aspects of play. We must be aware of every big and little thing,” he says.

Najjar says that fortunately, the coaches started meetings with players early and they are hopeful they will be ready for the qualifying campaign.

“We know that we have little time to prepare for the number of games,'' he says.

Tunisian defender, Yassine Meriah, says it is good that have met with the coaches many times and discussed their approach.

“We know that in Africa, there are no weak teams anymore. We prepare well for every match with respect for all the teams. I hope that we will be at our best tomorrow,'' he says

The game between Tunisia and Madagascar gets underway on Thursday at 21h Central Africa Time.

After Madagascar, Tunisia will be face the two other teams in Group A, The Gambia first and then Comoros.