South Sudan: Military court convicts eight soldiers for murder

A military court in Maridi South Sudan, has convicted eight soldiers for murder, and other offenses committed by soldiers of the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces.

Colonel Mayiel Riak, the acting director of military justice for the SSPDF, stated that the force is dedicated to ensuring accountability for crimes committed by its military personnel.

“SSPDF general headquarters is committed to promoting accountability among all the people working under the SSPDF if they commit crimes. We are ready to bring them for accountability, including conflict related sexual violence against women, girls, and mothers committed by military personnel, to bring justice to (the) people of Maridi,” he said.

The General Court Martial examined and reached verdicts on 12 cases, including serious offenses like rape and murder.

Some individuals were sentenced to prison while others were acquitted and set free.

Eliaba Anthony, a spokesperson for individuals with disabilities, stated, "People with disabilities encounter numerous obstacles. For instance, a person who cannot walk may be vulnerable to sexual assault and may hesitate to report it due to feelings of shame...Our goal is to increase awareness so that we can feel secure and understand that the government is committed to our protection."

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) is offering both technical and financial assistance to the General Court Martial to enhance justice and accountability within the military.

Those found guilty must also provide compensation to the survivors.

At the conclusion of the proceedings, an event took place to foster trust between the military and civilian populations.

Over 50 representatives from local authorities, communities, and civil society participated in the one-day event.

A representative for women called on officials to ensure that soldiers receive adequate support, such as food and salary payments, to help deter criminal activities.

Others emphasized the need for authorities to enhance protection for society's most vulnerable groups, including individuals with disabilities.

This process has been recognized as a crucial indication of South Sudan's commitment to holding its military accountable, enhancing discipline, and promoting peace and security.

At the event, the Military Justice Directorate shared information on its strategies to combat sexual violence.

The government expressed its dedication to improving military professionalism and ensuring the safety of those they serve.