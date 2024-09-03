Osimhen gets wild welcome from Galatasaray fans as loan talks take place

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen received a rapturous reception at Istanbul Airport in the early hours of Tuesday as he jetted in to join Galatasaray on loan from Napoli.

Osimhen was mobbed by media and excited fans as he joined the Turkish club in what was viewed as a surprise move - he also revealed that he spoke to his former Napoli team-mate Belgian Dries Mertens, now at Galatasaray, before he signed.

The 25 year -old, scorer of 76 goals in 133 games for Napoli, had been linked with moves to Chelsea or the Saudi Pro League.

It has also been reported that there is a break clause in his Galatasaray contract, allowing him to make a permanent move elsewhere when the window re-opens in January.