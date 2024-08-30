DRC to take Rwanda to East African Court over alleged violations

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) vowed to sue Rwanda at the East African Court of Justice in Arusha on September 26.

The DRC accuses Rwanda of violating its sovereignty, committing atrocities against civilians, and breaking international law in the ongoing conflict in eastern Congo.

Tshisekedi, along with U.S. and U.N. experts, accuse neighboring Rwanda of giving military backing to M23.

Rwanda denies the claim, but in February it effectively admitted that it has troops and missile systems in eastern Congo to safeguard its security, pointing to a buildup of Congolese forces near the border.

This legal action follows efforts by Congolese Deputy Minister of Justice Samuel Mbemba, who pressured the court to take up the case. Rwanda is also facing charges before the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights.

The DRC is pushing for accountability and urging the International Criminal Court (ICC) to speed up its investigation into Rwanda's actions. The government has launched a "Justice for the DRC" campaign to raise awareness and demand justice for the victims.

Eastern Congo has struggled with armed violence as more than 120 groups fight for power, land and valuable mineral resources, while others try to defend their communities. Some armed groups have been accused of mass killings.

The violence concentrated in the eastern North Kivu province has resulted not just in arbitrary killings but also in sexual abuses.