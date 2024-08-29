Venezuelan President Maduro takes aim at EU's Borrell over his re-election

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro took aim at the European Union's foreign affairs chief after the bloc's top diplomat said Maduro had “not provided the necessary public evidence” to prove he was the winner of July’s elections.

The bloc joined a slate of other Latin American countries and the United States in rejecting the backing by Venezuelan's Supreme Court of the government’s disputed claims of victory.

Authorities repeated calls for Maduro to release the election's official tally sheets, considered the one verifiable vote count in Venezuela as they are almost impossible to replicate.

“Only complete and independently verifiable results will be accepted and recognized," Josep Borrell, the high representative of the EU, said in a statement.

Maduro responded to Josep Borrell's comments on Monday during a meeting of ALBA countries, a bloc of leftist governments in the Americas.

"Josep Borrell instigates and supports an open war from Ukraine against Russia," he said.

"He is an accomplice in the Gaza massacre. Now he points his guns and canons against Venezuela."

Maduro claims that he won the presidential vote, but so far has refused to release the tallies.

Meanwhile, the main opposition coalition has accused Maduro of trying to steal the vote.