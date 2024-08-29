Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Haitian and Kenyan police launch joint operation to regain control

Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille, center left, speaks with Police Chief Normil Rameau at Bernard Mevs Hospital Aug. 28, 2024   -  
Copyright © africanews
Odelyn Joseph/Copyright 2024. The AP All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Haitian politics

Haitian forces working with police sent from Kenya have launched a joint operation to oust criminal gangs from one of the roughest neighbourhoods of Haiti's capital, Prime Minister Garry Conille said Wednesday.

Conille spoke at a hospital in Port-au-Prince where three Haitian policemen were recuperating after being injured in a shootout on Tuesday during the joint operation in the impoverished and gang-controlled neighbourhood of Bel Air.

"I am tired of seeing police officers being shot. I am tired of going to police officers' funerals. We must solve this insecurity problem," Conille said.

Conille did not provide further details of the operation and did not take questions during his brief news conference, but he called on Haitians to cooperate with police and share information to help reduce crime.

More than 3,200 killings have been reported in Haiti from January to May.

Gangs that control 80% of Port-au-Prince have left more than half a million people homeless in recent years as they fight to control more territory.

Additional sources • AP

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..