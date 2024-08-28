Welcome to Africanews

Romelu Lukalu greeted by fans in Italy, ahead of move from Chelsea to Napoli

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring a later disallowed goal during a Group E match between Belgium and Romania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament.   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

Italy

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku was met with crowds of fans after arriving in Italy for a medical check-up in Rome. Lukaku was not able to enter the facility straight away amid the enthusiastic supporters, many of whom rushed to see him and to take pictures.

Lukaku, who is 31, made the trip to the Italian capital ahead of his move to Napoli from Chelsea in a deal worth $ 33.32m. The move brings to a close an involvement with Chelsea that lasted for six years, and which was split over two periods.

An involvement that was not without its setbacks for Lukaku, who was loaned out to other teams after he failed to impress when he joined the London club in 2011, and then again to Inter for the 2022-23 season.

Another loan at Roma ensued for last season, ahead of the deal between Chelsea and Napoli.

