Heavy exchange of shelling erupts across Lebanese-Israeli border

Smoke rises after Israeli airstrikes on the outskirts of Khiam, a town near the Lebanese-Israeli border, December 21, 2023.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Mohammad Zaatari/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Israel Hamas war

A heavy exchange of shelling erupted on Thursday between Israel and Hezbollah in villages either side of the Israel-Lebanon border.

On the Lebanese side, plumes of smoke were billowing as Khiam town was targeted by heavy Israeli shelling.

Hezbollah retaliated by bombing the Israeli border town of Metula that lies next to Lebanon.

Hezbollah released a statement saying “In response to the Israeli enemy's attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Thursday 22-08-2024 buildings used by enemy soldiers in the settlement of Metula with appropriate weapons and hit them directly.”

Israel and the Lebanese militant group have traded near-daily strikes for more than 10 months against the backdrop of Israel's war against Hamas, an ally of Hezbollah.

The exchanges have killed more than 500 people in Lebanon - mostly militants but also including around 100 civilians and non-combatants - and 23 soldiers and 26 civilians in Israel.

Additional sources • AP

