Qatar Airways buys 25% stake in SA's Airlink, eyes larger presence in African market

Qatar Airways has acquired a 25% stake in the privately owned South African carrier Airlink.

The announcement was made Tuesday (Aug. 20).

No financial details of the deal were immediately disclosed.

Airlink flies to more than 45 destinations in southern and East Africa. The deal will enhance an existing code-share agreement between the airlines, they said.

“Our investment further demonstrates how integral we see Africa being to our business’ future," the CEO of the Qatari state-owned carried said.

Abidjan, Abuja, Accra, Harare, Luanda and Lusaka are among the African cities newly added to the extensive Qatar Airways network.