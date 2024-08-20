Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Qatar Airways buys 25% stake in SA's Airlink, eyes larger presence in African market

A Qatar Airways plane prepares to take off at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco on Dec 22, 2020.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Jeff Chiu/Copyright 2020 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

South Africa

Qatar Airways has acquired a 25% stake in the privately owned South African carrier Airlink.

The announcement was made Tuesday (Aug. 20).

No financial details of the deal were immediately disclosed.

Airlink flies to more than 45 destinations in southern and East Africa. The deal will enhance an existing code-share agreement between the airlines, they said.

“Our investment further demonstrates how integral we see Africa being to our business’ future," the CEO of the Qatari state-owned carried said.

Abidjan, Abuja, Accra, Harare, Luanda and Lusaka are among the African cities newly added to the extensive Qatar Airways network.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..