Taliban group celebrates 3 years in power in Afghanistan

The Taliban marked the third anniversary since they seized power in Afghanistan, with a ceremony in Bagram, where the ex-U.S. military base was located.

Political deputy chief minister Abdul Kabir gave a speech.

Afghanistan follows the Persian calendar and is celebrating the date on August 14th instead of Aug 15th when the takeover took place.

It’s been three years since the militant group took control after U.S. and NATO forces withdrew following two decades of war.

They have transitioned from insurgency to authority, imposed their interpretation of Islamic law and sought to reinforce their claim to legitimacy.

Despite no international recognition as the country’s official rulers, the Taliban enjoy high-level meetings with major regional powers.

The Taliban supreme leader sits atop a pyramid-like ruling system.