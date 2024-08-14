Sudanese peace talks get underway despite boycott by the army

United States-initiated peace talks aimed at stopping Sudan’s 16-month war are due to get underway in Switzerland on Wednesday.

The negotiations take place at a time of growing alarm at the plight of the Sudanese people, caught in the middle of fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

It is hoped the discussions in Geneva will see an agreement on an end to the violence, broader humanitarian access, and a mechanism to monitor and ensure implementation.

But Sudan’s military has said it will not be attending the talks, leaving little hope for a quick ceasefire.

Previous international efforts to bring an end to the war have failed.

The conflict has created the world's largest humanitarian crisis. Tens of thousands of people have died and more than 10 million people have been forced from their homes.

In addition, more than half Sudan’s population is facing acute hunger with famine officially declared earlier this month in the Darfur region