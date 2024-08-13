Africa CDC declares mpox a public health emergency

The African Union's health authority on Tuesday declared a public health emergency over an outbreak of mpox whose spread has been on the rise since July.

In an online briefing on Tuesday, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention Jean Kaseya called for aggressive efforts to tackle the outbreak.

According to CDC data as of August 4, there had been 38,465 cases of mpox and 1,456 deaths in Africa since January 2022.

The outbreak has swept through several African countries, particularly the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Nearly all east and central African countries have now confirmed cases.

Mpox is transmitted through close contact. It causes rashes, flu-like symptoms and pus-filled wounds. Although most cases are mild, there have been confirmed fatalities.

The World Health Organization said Tuesday said that its own emergency committee will sit on Wednesday to discuss whether a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) should be declared.