Sudan's government says it will not take part in US-backed peace talks

Sudan’s army-backed government said on Sunday it would not attend US-sponsored peace talks due to get underway in Switzerland this week, reducing hopes of ending the civil war.

A Sudanese government delegation held discussions over the weekend with the US in Saudi Arabia's city of Jeddah regarding the invitation to the Geneva negotiations.

However, it stopped short of closing the door on taking part in the negotiations to end 15-months of fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The government has sought assurances that discussions would focus on implementing the existing Jeddah Agreement, signed in May, to facilitate humanitarian action to meet the needs of civilians.

It also said the government should be represented by all its components - not just the military – and rejected the participation of any new observers or facilitators.

The US has reportedly described the talks as primarily military in nature, aimed at achieving a ceasefire and facilitating humanitarian aid.

The RSF has said it be take part in the Geneva talks.

Previous peace agreements between the two sides have failed. Fighting in Sudan has claimed more than 15,000 lives and displaced some 11 million people.