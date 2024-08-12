Atlanta gala marks 30 years since Whitney Houston's South Africa visit

Family and friends of Whitney Houston came together in Atlanta for a gala celebrating the singer's landmark visit to South Africa three decades ago.

Houston travelled to South Africa after Nelson Mandela's significant election victory as the first President of the newly unified South Africa, making her the first major recording artist to perform in the post-apartheid nation.

Mirriam Solani Mazibuko, the director of the Orlando Children’s Home, the charity that Houston visited in South Africa, attended the gala as a special guest.

She said, “When I met Whitney, I was struck by how down-to-earth she was. She gave me a warm hug and her signature sweet smile. I could not believe that she was really there with us. She made the children a promise. She said she would be back to visit them. In June 2024, Doctor Houston, Doctor Mohair (Dr Jacqueline Mohair, Whitney Houston Foundation Board Director) and Mr. Cutter, with Donna (Houston, Vice President of the Whitney Houston Foundation), fulfilled Whitney's promise by visiting Orlando Children's Home and making a donation.”

Yolanda Adams was one of the featured performers at the gala, which was hosted by Pat Houston, president of the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation, alongside Kevin Frazier from “Entertainment Tonight.”

The four-time Grammy Award winner delivered a rendition of “I Love The Lord,” a song that Whitney had performed at all her concerts in South Africa.

Pat Houston honoured Whitney by stating," She was a phenomenal musician, phenomenal, just iconic. But for community, she was grand. She was everything. She was just so grand and we appreciate that. And that's why her legacy will continue to just build and build, to help build a generation..."

Gary Houston, Whitney's brother and long-time duet partner, also took the stage, leading the final performance of "We Can Touch The World" alongside Pat Houston and the Sauce background singers.

Pat Houston remarked that Whitney's intention was to empower others, particularly children, highlighting her profound love for them.

She was deeply devoted to her family and her career, but her true passion lay in serving the community.

This dedication inspired her to establish the foundation many years ago.

At its inception, she financed the foundation herself, leveraging her status as Whitney Houston.

Now, it is our responsibility to continue her legacy.

Gregory Sams, who recently won the foundation's Cover Song Competition, also delivered a performance of "Miracle."

Whitney Houston passed away at the age of 48 in a hotel in Beverly Hills in February 2012.