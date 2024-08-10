Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Protesters take to the streets of Lagos to honour those killed in recent unrest

People light candles during a procession in honour of all protesters killed nationwide at the recently economic hardship protest, in Lagos, Nigeria, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024   -  
Copyright © africanews
Sunday Alamba/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

nigeria economy

Protesters took to the streets of Lagos on Friday for a candlelit procession in honour of those killed during recent demonstrations.

The protests, using the hashtag #Endbadgovernance, have focused on Nigeria’s cost-of-living crisis and accusations of mismanagement of resources and corruption in Africa’s most populous country.

Amnesty International says 22 protesters have been killed across six states during the demonstrations, citing witness and family accounts as well as the group’s own verification.

Protesters called for accountability for the deaths at what they say were peaceful demonstrations.

"All those who are responsible for those killings must be arrested and tried. We are calling for a Democratic public probe into the killings and the clampdown across the country," said protester Hassan Taiwo Soweto.

Despite the high human cost, some say the demonstrations have been worthwhile.

"By and large, it has been a success," protester Gideon Adeyeni told the Associated Press.

"We have, made our demands known, we have made our grievances known," he adds.

"Though none of our demands have been met. But, of course, the struggle will continue, and we will not stop until we achieve victory," he concludes.

The cost-of-living crisis was fueled by surging inflation that is at a 28-year high and the government’s economic policies to save more money and attract investors.

Additional sources • AP

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..