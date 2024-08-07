The UN declared on Tuesday that the humanitarian crisis in Sudan is a complete disaster, as the nation suffers from nearly 16 months of conflict between opposing factions.

Edem Wosornu, the Director of Operations and Advocacy at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), criticized the blockade of essential supplies that endangers the lives of malnourished children in North Darfur, Sudan as "an entirely man-made crisis" and "a shameful stain on their collective conscience" during a Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

She said, “When famine happens, it means we are too late. It means we did not do enough. It means we, the international community, have failed. This is an entirely man-made crisis and a shameful stain on our collective conscience.”

Stephen Omollo, the Assistant Executive Director for Workplace and Management, announced that the Famine Review Committee has determined that famine exists in the Zamzam camp, located near El Fasher in North Darfur.

He mentioned that they cautioned that aid organizations were being prevented from reaching crucial areas of the country where food and other vital supplies are needed.

However, he noted that these warnings have gone unheeded.

Al-Harith Idriss al-Harith Mohamed, Sudan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, stated, “We have previously emphasized the need for the Security Council to denounce the nations supplying weapons and logistical aid to the RSF, as their involvement exacerbates the conflict. This situation is worsening the humanitarian crisis. Some major countries have outright refused to support the inclusion of a condemnation of the RSF in resolution 2736... ”

An aid organization reports that malnourished children in a famine-stricken camp for war-displaced individuals in Sudan's western Darfur region face a high risk of death.

This situation arises because the group has had to limit malnutrition treatment due to a blockade enforced by a well-known paramilitary group.

Al-Harith Idriss stated, "Regarding the issue of famine, if we are experiencing a fifth or even a hundredth phase of IPC famine, we are ready to work together with you and will ensure the smooth delivery of humanitarian assistance."

Over 25.6 million individuals, which is more than half of Sudan's population, are experiencing severe hunger.

The Humanitarian Response Plan for Sudan this year is set at $2.7 billion, but it is less than one-third funded, having received only $872 million by early August, as reported by the United Nations.