Connie Chiume, ‘Black Panther’ Actress, dies at 72

Connie Chiume, a renowned South African actress best known for her roles in Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has died at the age of 72.

Chiume passed away on Tuesday at Garden City Hospital in Johannesburg, her family announced on Instagram. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

The family's statement read, "We regret to inform you of the passing of our beloved Connie Chiume. We ask for privacy during this difficult time and will share further details soon."

Born on June 5, 1952, in Welkom, South Africa, Chiume started her career as a nurse and teacher before turning to acting in 1977. She first gained attention in Greece with the musical Sola Sola. In South Africa, she became well-known for her role in the TV series Inkom’ Edla Yodwa in 1989.

Chiume's notable roles included Mamokete Khuse in Rhythm City and parts in numerous other projects such as Warriors from Hell, The Line, I Dreamed of Africa, Yizo Yizo, and Zone 14.

In 2018, she played a Mining Tribe Elder in Black Panther, reprising her role in the 2022 sequel. Chiume also appeared in Beyoncé's Black Is King.

Throughout her career, Chiume received several awards, including the NTVA Avanti Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series for Soul City in 2000 and the SAFTA for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for Zone 14 in 2009.