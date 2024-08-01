Leopard attacks Men at South African Air Force Base

A leopard attacked two men at a South African air force base adjacent to Kruger National Park.

One man, an air force member in uniform, was attacked while jogging. The other, a civilian working at the base, encountered the leopard during a walk, according to an air force spokesman.

Both men were hospitalized with scratches but no major injuries, Brigadier General Donavan Chetty told the BBC. One has been discharged, and the other is expected to leave on Thursday.

The leopard was captured on Wednesday and relocated to a sanctuary about 100km (62 miles) from Hoedspruit air force base, following last week's incidents.

General Chetty noted that while leopard encounters are common for those near the park, they are not usually dangerous. Despite the park being mostly fenced, he explained that leopards can easily bypass fences due to their agility.

Leopards are nocturnal predators hunting various prey, including wildebeest, antelope, and fish, according to the Kruger National Park website. Around 150 leopards are known to live in the area.