China and Africa explore new frontiers in cooperation {Business Africa}

China-Africa relations are expanding into green development, with key discussions planned for the September FOCAC summit. One expert notes that despite forecasts of slower growth, China's expanding economy will continue to benefit its African partners.

Roya Rahmani, chair of Delphos joined us for more on the report. Delphos is a financial advisory firm that has been bringing large capital to Africa for financing projects.

Zimbabwe’s Shift: From Tobacco to Cannabis Gold

Facing a decline in tobacco demand, Zimbabwe is turning to medicinal cannabis as a promising new cash crop, aiming to tap into the growing $12 billion global market. The country's climate and existing agricultural expertise position it well to produce cannabis for export.

DRC tax breaks win over entrepreneurs

Every cloud has a silver lining. In South Kivu, the silver lining comes as new tax exemptions and subsidies are set to end excessive taxation on young entrepreneurs, fostering a new generation of multimillionaires. This promise, announced at the Bukavu entrepreneurial launch, has brought relief and hope among local business owners