Eastern Sudan's Kassala Province: flooding affects displaced persons

Flooding in Sudan's eastern Kassala province has compounded the hardship of displaced people who were seeking shelter there.

In the area known as the Industrial School, one of the biggest displacement camps in Kassala, people were pleading for help. Ali Abdul Jabbar, an internally displaced man from Sennar explains

"We arrived from Sennar and have been residing in an area known as the Industrial School for 20 days. The rain and water conditions can be observed. We are not facing any issues. Once our accommodations are repaired, we will move there. The current conditions can be witnessed. We urge the authorities to address this issue promptly."

Merwan Abood, also a displaced man from Sennar province, described the situation as critical and devastating and emphasized the urgent need for assistance.

"I appeal to all kind-hearted individuals in Kassala province, across Sudan, and beyond to assist the people in need with essential supplies like equipment, shelter, blankets, clothing, or medicine."

In Kassala, individuals trudged through knee-deep floodwater, clutching onto their saved possessions.

Meanwhile, some opted to rest on dry land after abandoning tents that had been partially submerged.

At least 12 people have died in eastern Sudan according to the Sudanese Ministry of Health following the flooding that began on Saturday, living homes and tents inundated.

In April of last year, Sudan was thrown into turmoil as long-standing tensions between the military and the RSF erupted into violent clashes in Khartoum and other parts of the country.

The U.N. reports that the fighting has resulted in the deaths of over 14,000 individuals and left 33,000 others injured, although activists believe the actual numbers could be even higher.

This conflict has led to the largest displacement crisis globally, with more than 11 million people being displaced from their homes.