Libyan nationals arrested at military camp appear before South Africa court

95 Libyan nationals arrested on Friday during a raid on a suspected secret military training camp appeared in court in Gauteng, South Africa on Monday.

Police said in a post on the social media site X that the Libyans stated they had entered the country on study visas to train as security guards, but police investigations suggest they have received military training.

According to South Africa's National Prosecuting Authority, the Libyan nationals, who were arrested outside the town of White River, about 360km (220 miles) east of Johannesburg, will be charged for misrepresentations on their visa applications.

"When they left their country in Libya and came here to study in South Africa, however where they were found they were doing training to become soldiers," said Monica Nyuswa.

The case has been postponed to 5 August to allow the court to find an Arabic interpreter.

All 95, who appeared in court in civilian clothes, are to remain in custody.

Authorities said they were investigating whether there were more illegal bases in other parts of the country.