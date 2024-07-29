South Africa's Zuma faces expulsion from ANC

South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) has decided to expel former president Jacob Zuma for leading a rival group in the May elections, according to a leaked document.

The decision follows disciplinary proceedings against Zuma, initiated earlier this month.

The document, dated July 29, states, "The charged member is expelled from the ANC." It also mentions that Zuma has the right to appeal to the National Disciplinary Committee within 21 days.

Zuma, who remains popular despite past scandals, was suspended by the ANC in January after endorsing the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party. MK secured 14.5% of the votes in the May 29 elections, placing third. Zuma now heads MK, which has 58 seats in the 400-seat National Assembly.

The ANC received 40% of the vote in the May elections, marking its weakest performance since coming to power three decades ago, ending apartheid.