Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

South Africa's Zuma faces expulsion from ANC

South Africa's Zuma faces expulsion from ANC
FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday Jan. 8, 2017, South African president Jacob Zuma   -  
Copyright © africanews
Yeshiel Panchia/Copyright 2017 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

South Africa

South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) has decided to expel former president Jacob Zuma for leading a rival group in the May elections, according to a leaked document.

The decision follows disciplinary proceedings against Zuma, initiated earlier this month.

The document, dated July 29, states, "The charged member is expelled from the ANC." It also mentions that Zuma has the right to appeal to the National Disciplinary Committee within 21 days.

Zuma, who remains popular despite past scandals, was suspended by the ANC in January after endorsing the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party. MK secured 14.5% of the votes in the May 29 elections, placing third. Zuma now heads MK, which has 58 seats in the 400-seat National Assembly.

The ANC received 40% of the vote in the May elections, marking its weakest performance since coming to power three decades ago, ending apartheid.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..