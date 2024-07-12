Welcome to Africanews

Inmates escape Niger prison that holds militants

South Sudanese newly trained police recruited for referendum security ride on a truck, near the   -  
Copyright © africanews
Jerome Delay/AP2010
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Niger

Niger's interior ministry says search units are on alert after inmates escaped from the high-security Koutoukale prison on Thursday, July 11. This prison houses Islamist militants.

The ministry did not specify how many prisoners escaped or how they managed to do so. Koutoukale prison is located 50 kilometres northwest of Niamey, the capital of Niger. In 2016 and 2019, attempts to break out of this facility were stopped.

The prison holds detainees from Niger's conflict with armed groups linked to al-Qaida and Islamic State, as well as suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

Local authorities have imposed an overnight curfew in Tillaberi, the urban commune in the same region as the prison. No further details were provided.

Niger and its neighbouring countries in the central Sahel are at the forefront of battling a growing jihadist threat. This threat has been increasing since 2012 when al-Qaida-linked fighters first seized parts of Mali.

The insurgencies have resulted in thousands of deaths and displaced over 3 million people, leading to a severe humanitarian crisis in some of the world's poorest countries.

