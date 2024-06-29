6.3 million people in need of humanitarian support and protection in Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso is facing an “unprecedented humanitarian crisis" and lacks means to solve it, the UN has warned.
The spokesperson for the UN chief Stéphane Dujarric on Friday (Jun. 28) appealed for member states to provide funding.
“In Burkina Faso, our humanitarian colleagues say the country is facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, with 6.3 million people in need of humanitarian support and protection," he said.
"We along with our partners are supporting the Government's efforts to meet people’s immediate needs. Working through the Humanitarian Response Plan, aid organizations have so far assisted more than 730,000 men, women and children across the country that’s this year alone. While this is a good start, it represents just 19 per cent of the 3.8 million people we are targeting to assist. Nearly halfway into the year, the $935 million Humanitarian Response Plan for 2024 is only 17 per cent funded at about $157 million.”
Armed terrorist groups have severed humanitarian access in many localities across the country. Moreover, the Sahel region grapples with drought-related issues.
01:04
Mauritania votes to elect new president
Go to video
21 Nigerien soldiers killed in ambush by 'terrorist group,' ruling junta says
01:11
Gaza war: Fighting continues amidst Israel's “tactical pauses”
01:15
Many leaders are more interested in power than helping end conflict, UN humanitarian chief says
01:02
Pics of the day: June 6, 2024
01:34
Burkina Faso ready to face the Pharaohs in World Cup qualifier match